Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 10,109 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $68.80. 4,035,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

