Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for about 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after acquiring an additional 472,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,336,000 after acquiring an additional 696,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,803,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

