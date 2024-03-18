Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.31% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 3,368,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,096. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.39%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

