Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 112,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.52. 3,791,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,937. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

View Our Latest Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.