Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

NYSE C traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,164,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,618,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

