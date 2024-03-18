Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 5,882 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 112,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,634. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

