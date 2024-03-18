Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 36,425 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 107,132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,871.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 293,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,359. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

