Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 21,434 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 10,607,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,777. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

