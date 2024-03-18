SOLVE Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $18.02 million and $462,857.70 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003605 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

