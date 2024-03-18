SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Hits $18.86 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $582,469.36 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

