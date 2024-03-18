Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Cut to $3.05 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $3.05 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s current price.

DTC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair cut Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.68. Solo Brands has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

