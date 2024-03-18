Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.88. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Solid Biosciences news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430. Company insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 168,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $78,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

