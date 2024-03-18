Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $13.36. 434,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 8.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,430 over the last ninety days. 19.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 748,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 150,356 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

