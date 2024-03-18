SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 0.9%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.97. 23,912,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 58,432,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,595,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

