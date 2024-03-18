Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Up to $50.32

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.32, but opened at $51.65. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 169,662 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.



