Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.55 and last traded at $156.69. Approximately 2,864,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,157,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.42 and its 200-day moving average is $179.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares in the company, valued at $43,824,446.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

