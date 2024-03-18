Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap-on Stock Performance
NYSE SNA traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $289.20. 1,995,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
