Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,008. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $289.20. 1,995,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

