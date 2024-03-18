Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.79

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 148649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $820.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $228,559.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,243.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $228,559.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $308,619. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

