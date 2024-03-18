Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE SNN opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

