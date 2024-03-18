Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMAR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.77. 2,357,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $68,879,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,705,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

