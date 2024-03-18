SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$13.49 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.48 and a 52-week high of C$17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.11.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SIR Royalty Income Fund
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- S&P 500 Valuations Hit New Highs: Anticipating a Market Pullback?
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.