SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$13.49 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.48 and a 52-week high of C$17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.11.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

