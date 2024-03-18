Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.81% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TUA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.71. 32,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

