Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $150.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

