Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.51. 40,782,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,760,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.