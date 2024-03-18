Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. 17,214,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,125,589. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $548.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

