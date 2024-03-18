Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,549,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,875. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

