Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 445,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,296,000 after acquiring an additional 132,591 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $26.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,235.50. 8,882,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,406. The firm has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,238.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,040.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.