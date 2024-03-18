Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,950. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.