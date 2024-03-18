Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.20. 350,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,486. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day moving average is $169.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

