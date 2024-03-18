Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Get Our Latest Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.