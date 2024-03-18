Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $112.25. 1,187,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,616. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $113.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

