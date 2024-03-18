Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of SIMO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 461,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,253. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

