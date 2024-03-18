Siacoin (SC) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $527.73 million and approximately $35.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,835.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00578628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00122478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00206031 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00120424 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,747,805,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,721,598,028 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

