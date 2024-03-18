Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Grows By 17.4%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BPOPM opened at $25.42 on Monday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

