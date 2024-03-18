Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Increases By 20.2%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 533,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 630,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

NVOS remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Friday. 887,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,848. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Novo Integrated Sciences by 464.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Integrated Sciences by 2,942.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,757 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.