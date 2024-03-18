Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Increases By 20.2%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 641,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 533,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 630,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance
NVOS remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Friday. 887,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,848. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.
Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.
Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.
