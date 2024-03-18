Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Grows By 14.5%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.07. 3,709,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,324. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $253.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

