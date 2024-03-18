Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Increases By 12.6%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 14th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFVN stock remained flat at $7.00 on Monday. 9,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 19.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

