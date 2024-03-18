Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rises By 13.8%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 14th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LFMD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 926,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

