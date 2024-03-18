Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Declines By 9.4%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

