Short Interest in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Increases By 13.0%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. 206,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,648. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $772.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

