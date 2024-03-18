Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Decreases By 6.4%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,710,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 29,590,000 shares. Approximately 25.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 867,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

