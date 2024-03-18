Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Grows By 10.5%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

KLX Energy Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 62,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.