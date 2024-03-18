Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Grows By 17.7%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

Get KLA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $683.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $638.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.99. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.