Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Increases By 13.2%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,461,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 1,291,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Journey Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,262. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.
Journey Energy Company Profile
