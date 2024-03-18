Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expands By 10.3%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 779,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.05. 347,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.67. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.