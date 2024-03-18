Short Interest in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Increases By 11.1%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Itron by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Itron by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Itron by 313.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Itron has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $96.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

