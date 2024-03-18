Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rises By 9.0%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.87. 233,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,761. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

