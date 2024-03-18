Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Declines By 10.8%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.
Investor AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.96. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
