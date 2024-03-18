Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Declines By 10.8%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.96. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

