Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Increases By 14.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSJQ stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

