Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Increases By 14.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSJQ stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

