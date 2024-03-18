Short Interest in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Drops By 15.0%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 14th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
International General Insurance Price Performance
NASDAQ IGIC opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. International General Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.93.
International General Insurance Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.28%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 1.57%.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
About International General Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
